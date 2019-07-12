Since 2016 and the election of Donald Trump many letters have appeared in the Skagit Valley Herald defending this low man, praising his actions and using the Christian Bible to support this view.
Am I the only one who is offended by this perversion of what has been called by many wiser than me “the greatest book ever produced by western civilization”?
Does anyone remember when Jimmy Carter stated that he had “felt lust in his heart” only to be crucified by the religious right? Carter was a lousy president, but in the years since he left office, he has devoted his life to Christian service, both here in the U.S. and around the world. Trump has been married three times and has been chronically unfaithful. He has been accused by at least 20 women of crimes ranging from unwanted groping to rape and sexual assault. According to Trump, all of these women are lying. Yet his propensity for the bold-faced lie is absolutely unmatched in presidential history. Who has Trump ever helped but himself?
Jesus said “suffer the little children to come unto me ... for of such is the kingdom of God.” He did not say “make the little children suffer by locking them in wire cages with no beds but concrete floors, no decent food and no one to care for them but other frightened and destitute children only slightly older.” Jesus certainly did not advise our government to take children from their parents and lose them in a cruel and chaotic immigration system that is overwhelmed and broken.
If you like Trump, great. But for Christ’s sake, do not quote Holy Scripture to support his foul work. It is sacrilege.
James Winchester
La Conner
