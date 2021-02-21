As a former mail carrier, I read with interest the editorial about the U.S. Postal Service. I am well aware of the problems of moving mail around the country.
I relocated here from a community that was similar to the Mount Vernon/Burlington area except about a third the size. Each of the two cities had its own main post office in the middle of town, but in addition, the larger community had two satellite offices. One was in a high-end grocery store (like Haggen) at one end of town, and the other was in a large craft store (like Michaels or JoAnn) at the other end.
The employees of those two stores were trained by the USPS to serve customers just as its own clerks would and had access to all services and products. I don’t understand why a community as large as this one has only one post office in each town and situates those offices at the far reaches of the towns instead of being centrally located.
Why couldn’t we have some satellite service centers? Perhaps people would be more amenable to using the USPS if it were easier to access its offices. Surely an area as big as Mount Vernon/Burlington/Sedro-Woolley could support a few more service centers.
Pat Lane
Mount Vernon
