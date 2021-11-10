I read with interest the editorial in Friday's Skagit Valley Herald about the problems with the postmaster general.
I moved here from a double community like Mount Vernon/Burlington although the cities were smaller, had lower populations and less commerce. Each city had its own post office and there were several ancillary communities within a few miles (like La Conner and Sedro-Woolley) that also had their own post offices.
Nevertheless, the USPS put satellite counters in a large grocery store, a craft/fabric store and a small market conveniently located in the two larger cities for the use of the public. It trained store employees to handle post office business, and a customer could buy products and services at all locations. As a result, all of the locations were well used by a grateful public, especially during the holidays.
It boggles my mind that Mount Vernon has one facility (not especially well located) and Burlington has another one miles away that is small and has poor parking, both of which together provide too few private boxes. There are enough people in this area who would probably use post offices if there were more of them that were easier to reach. And there are probably some businesses that would welcome a post office inside their stores, which would generate more traffic and therefore more sales of their merchandise. I would locate one on College Avenue and another in the Costco area of Burlington.
It's no wonder the USPS is losing money. It keeps raising its rates and reducing its service while failing to serve the public that pays for it. If it can afford to hire more employees as it has been advertising, then it should be able to provide better service.
