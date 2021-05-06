I have very close friends and family who are vaccinated and others who have chosen not to be. I love and respect each one of them. I trust each one to make their own deeply personal decision about whether to get vaccinated.
Quite frankly, someone else's health information is none of our business. There might be health reasons they can't vaccinate and, again, that's no one's business but their own. Stop asking people if they've "gotten the jab." Ever heard of HIPPA laws?
Now in another attempt to further divide our already sadly divided world, we are told we need to discriminate to keep our "side" pure. They tell us that the unvaccinated need to stay away from the vaccinated and vice versa for various reasons. We're required to sit in the "vaccinated" or "unvaccinated" sections at public events.
I'm hoping that we can forget the "sides." We are all human beings, and we need each other so this world can survive and thrive. We need to stop allowing ourselves to be divided by the media and the government. Start acting as if you and each person you encounter — vaccinated or not — is a child of God.
My suggestion, other than each of us minding our own business, is that the most healing force on this Earth is the power of love and kindness. It's scientifically proven that fear negatively affects our immune systems. And that's whether you are vaccinated or not. On the other hand, love and kindness positively affects our immune systems. Let's choose love and kindness. Let's be a part of the healing of our world.
Julie Kongs
Mount Vernon
