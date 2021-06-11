The article by Noah Feldman on the opinion page of the June 5 Skagit Valley Herald, “No, COVID vaccine mandates don’t violate Nuremberg Code,” is an exercise in double speak.
He uses some convoluted reasoning in what seems an attempt to say that the vaccines are not experimental because they have emergency use authorization. He then contradicts himself with: “… we are collectively engaged in a massive, society-wide experiment.”
He applies the rationalization that since the primary intention of those administering the experimental vaccine is for the good of the subject of the treatment (as was thalidomide), it therefore should not be considered under the same umbrella as an experimental medical treatment whose goal is primarily “... to gain scientific knowledge and expertise more generally.”
Yet, isn’t the goal of trying to gain more general scientific knowledge and expertise implicit in the current, ongoing, “… massive, society-wide experiment?”
No human being should be forced or coerced into accepting experimental medical treatment they do not want. This is especially true when, as is the case in the current vaccination reality, the injection is irreversible. Consistent with the mRNA vaccine’s experimental nature, the mid-term effects are greatly unknown and the long-term effects are completely unknown.
We keep hearing “safe and effective.” If it is a safe substance and if it is truly effective, those who receive it are safe from both any adverse side-effects and from COVID.
Those who do not are taking their own chances, as is the reality with many aspects of life on Earth.
If it isn’t truly safe and effective, then those who accept it are doing so for what reason? To “… gain scientific knowledge and expertise more generally?”
Enough of the double speak. Whether the Nuremberg Code holds legal authority in the U.S. or not, the ethical reality it embodies is universal.
Kenneth Dunning
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.