Help me understand this. Local candidates for school board, members of local government, and some first responders are not happy about a vaccination/mask mandate. As more children than ever are experiencing COVID symptoms, not requiring masks be worn in school settings makes no sense.
As an educator, I know how quickly and easily germs and viruses can spread. I admit wearing a mask can be troublesome, but losing a student, a classmate, colleague or one's own life is more than troublesome. It is traumatic. Trauma can last a lifetime for all concerned and their loved ones.
A school board candidate who opposes any mandate is grossly uninformed of school environments. In my view, they are not competent and can't be considered for office. The same measure applies to local city council members.
As far as first responders who are concerned about vaccination mandates, help me understand how these people don't see the importance and ethos related to wearing a mask not to mention getting a vaccination.
If you were in a car accident or had a 911 situation in your home, situations where you most likely wouldn't be wearing a mask, a first responder who isn't vaccinated will greatly impact your already vulnerable situation. Not only could they expose you, but you could also expose them to a COVID threat. A potential outcome that is not great for either party.
We must be sensible first and foremost. Leave emotions at the door and get over the arguments about "liberties." Let's agree about safety. Let's agree to do what's good for our community, ourselves and our children. If this is a 'Give me liberty or give me death!' moment, I want no part of it.
We are free to make our own choices, but not at our community's expense.
