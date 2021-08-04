I am getting sick of the folks who don't want to be vaccinated and are putting those who do down. Vaccinations save lives. I still have a scar on my arm from my small pox vaccination; this used to be a common practice in our schools. (I am 84.)
We were vaccinated for polio and DPT. If you have never heard a person cough with whooping cough, you are fortunate. We thought my little brother would die. Polio was rampant, and there were several ways to get the vaccination; a sugar cube was often used. Diphtheria killed thousands. Thank goodness folks listened to the doctors.
As a young person, you are not exposed to these diseases because vaccinations wiped them out. Let’s try and wipe out COVID before it becomes a bigger pandemic, or I guess myself and others who have the shot will watch those who don't become very ill and perhaps die.
Leslie Krous
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.