I remember as a small child standing in line with my parents to get the polio vaccine. I don’t think there was a single family in my neighborhood that didn’t have their children vaccinated.
Polio is a terrible disease that killed and maimed millions of children worldwide. Thanks to extensive vaccination, polio no longer exists in the United States. Jonas Salk, the inventor of the vaccine, chose not to patent it and did not profit from his invention. For people of my generation, who have seen the effects of polio first-hand, he was and is a hero.
Fast forward 65 years to another terrible virus. Even with the deaths of almost 550,000 Americans, there are many who do not believe this pandemic is real. Many more refuse to wear masks or practice social distancing, even though the best science we have demonstrates these are highly effective in limiting infections. Worse, approximately 30% of Americans (CDC) and 47% of Trump partisans (VOX) say they are unlikely to get vaccinated.
I don’t know what to say to this.
Our response to COVID-19 has been a disgrace. With 4% of the world’s population, we have almost 20% of the deaths. (New York Times)
Our former president spent most of the first two months of the pandemic denying that it was a threat. For the first year, we simply had no effective plan to counter the worst health crisis in 100 years.
The COVID-19 pandemic was a national intelligence test, and we flunked.
Small countries like Laos and Vietnam having been managing the virus with a fraction of the resources available to our rich nation. Without comprehensive vaccination, COVID-19 will persist and continue to kill for the foreseeable future. If you care about your country, get your shot.
James Winchester
La Conner
