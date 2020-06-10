What a shame. Vandals entered Bay View State Park and cut down five trees planted by a former ranger.
Let’s hope that after those miscreants are apprehended and convicted, the judge will sentence each of them to 2,000 hours of community service.
Nothing would stop their vandalism as much as the threat of being sentenced to work. Besides, they might actually learn how to work and could thereafter transform themselves into residents who would covet, rather than wreck, our common resources.
Richard Austin
Mount Vernon
