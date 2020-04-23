It isn't a choice between health and the economy ("Global crisis pits economic concerns against health concerns," April 20). It isn't Wall Street versus Main Street.
The sad truth is that either way leads to diminished health outcomes. We need to understand this in order to make sound decisions.
The shutdown, if left in place much longer, will lead to a severe recession or even a depression. That has multiple negative effects on health, ranging from increases in suicide, spousal abuse and mental illness to the undeniable fact that a poor society has diminished ability to fund a social safety net and a robust health care system. Poverty kills both people and their dreams. Government checks funded by borrowing from our grandchildren can't fix this.
COVID-19 kills as well, hence the dilemma. Fortunately, we are learning more about the virus daily, and it now seems likely that the vast majority of Americans is not at serious risk of death or hospitalization. The virus will viciously attack some otherwise healthy people, but we know the profile of those at particular risk, which allows us to protect them.
When the shutdown began, we were shown models predicting millions of deaths. Our task was to “flatten the curve” by isolating ourselves. The models were very inaccurate, but it seems likely that isolation did help slow demand for ICU beds. The curve was duly flattened.
So what now? What does Gov. Inslee's extension of the shutdown accomplish? A vaccine is far away. Dr. Fauci says the virus is likely here to stay. Hiding in our homes will not eliminate it. What is the new goal?
Inslee must articulate a vision for the future. If we have no choice but to experiment and adapt, then the sooner we start, the better.
Mark Lijek
Anacortes
