What were we thinking? Summer solstice and a gorgeous evening. Why not drive up Mount Erie and enjoy the sunset?
Our timing was perfect on the longest day of the year.
But wait, there were cement barriers blocking the entrance. Who would have guessed that COVID-19 lurks at the top of Mt. Erie? What were we thinking?
Karen Van Natta
Burlington
