I would strongly encourage the citizens of Mount Vernon to vote for Shelley Acero for the Mount Vernon City Council position during the upcoming elections.
I have had the privilege to know and work with Shelley for over 30 years while she was employed at Skagit County and the city of Burlington. Shelley is a thoughtful and trustworthy individual who possesses a strong ability to make insightful decisions based on the facts and information that is provided to her. She takes her responsibilities very seriously and will take the necessary time to study the issues. She is always prepared for all meetings and presentations.
Shelley has the tenacity to ask the tough questions. She is a person who listens well to all discussions presented to her and has an excellent ability to weed out nonessential material and focus on the issues at hand before making her final decision.
She is a very fair and honest individual who will serve the citizens of Mount Vernon in a positive and proactive manner. Shelley Acero will be an excellent Council member and deserves your vote for the Mount Vernon City Council.
Jon T. Aarstad
Burlington
