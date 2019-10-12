Not only is Shelley Acero qualified to serve Mount Vernon City Council with extensive experience in county matters, she has one of the strongest characters and caring personalities of anyone I’ve met.
Like an aunt to me, I’ve known Shelley my whole life, and whether she’s cut my hair, taken me to a movie or joined us for a meal, there is no getting around how she lights up a room with her laugh or is willing to ask essential questions that need to be discussed without fear of differing views.
I know Shelley will excel on the council because she values individuals, family and our community. Vote Shelley Acero.
Ariel Lepore
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.