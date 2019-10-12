Not only is Shelley Acero qualified to serve Mount Vernon City Council with extensive experience in county matters, she has one of the strongest characters and caring personalities of anyone I’ve met.

Like an aunt to me, I’ve known Shelley my whole life, and whether she’s cut my hair, taken me to a movie or joined us for a meal, there is no getting around how she lights up a room with her laugh or is willing to ask essential questions that need to be discussed without fear of differing views.

I know Shelley will excel on the council because she values individuals, family and our community. Vote Shelley Acero.

Ariel Lepore

Mount Vernon

More from this section

Load comments