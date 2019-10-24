I have known Shelley Acero for many years. I have worked with her on the planning commission and have always been impressed with the preparedness she shows on the issues that come before us.
She’s a good listener who handles herself well in all discussions with well thought-out opinions. She would be a great asset to the city council.
I strongly endorse and recommend you please consider voting Shelley Acero for Mount Vernon City Council.
Al Lyon
Mount Vernon
