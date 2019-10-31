I have known Glenn Allen since I moved to Sedro-Woolley in 1980 and frequented his jewelry business in town. He is an honest and reliable person, a veteran and has lived in Sedro-Woolley his entire life.
He has given his time as a volunteer with Rotary, youth sports, Eagles, church council, and served on the Community Development Committee to improve Sedro-Woolley.
Each week he winds the antique clock in town on Metcalf Street. Glenn has also served four years on the City Council from 1993-1997 and then as a Port of Skagit County commissioner from 1998-2009.
He has recognized a real need in the fourth district for better representation on the council. Sedro-Woolley is his home, and he understands the workings of the city, the need for growth and the need to manage it responsibly. Please vote for Glenn Allen. He will do a great job for District 4.
Carol Torset
Sedro-Woolley
