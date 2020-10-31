If you believe that children, no matter where they are from, should be treated with the utmost care and not separated from their families …
If you believe that a woman in this country deserves equal treatment under the law and that no one has the right to decide what happens to her body except for her ...
If you believe that all Americans, regardless of orientation, religion, ethnicity, ability or economic status, deserve to be treated with respect and afforded the same rights under the Constitution …
If you believe that we have only one wonderful, livable planet and we need to make every effort to live in harmony with its various inhabitants and systems …
If you believe in science, that empirical process which explains complexity, improves our lives and protects us from disease …
If you believe our leaders should have a strong moral compass and set an example for how to live a life of service to others …
You will know in your bones what is right and what is best for our country and our community. In times of uncertainty, go back to core principles and use your voice, not out of fear, but out of love for your fellow humans.
Jason Benson
Bow
