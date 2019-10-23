My wife and I, retirees, recently moved to Mount Vernon from another state.
Aside from the amazing natural beauty of the Skagit Valley, as we explore our new community, we see: new public schools; a new YMCA; community assets like the Lincoln Theater, McIntyre Hall, Skagit Valley College; well-maintained roads and streets; a revitalized downtown.
We see an immigrant community that is welcomed and helped to integrate by organizations like Community Action of Skagit County. We meet residents who care enough about their community to make it better through activism and volunteerism. We feel safe here.
Really good things are happening in Mount Vernon. And this hasn’t happened overnight. It has taken vision, determination, leadership and management skills to foster an environment for the kinds of public and private sector accomplishments that make this a highly livable city.
We are voting for incumbents Mayor Jill Boudreau and Councilwoman Erin Moberg. Their work isn’t done. We still want to see a new library/senior/community center, a new downtown fire station and a greater inventory of affordable housing so that those who work here can afford to live here.
Larry Hilliard
Mount Vernon
