Richard Brocksmith first appeared on my radar shortly after he moved to Mount Vernon in 2013, with bachelor's and master's degrees in science and years of practical experience as a research scientist.
As executive director of the Skagit Watershed Council, he leads regional partnerships of 45 member organizations to conserve Puget Sound's natural resources and economic and cultural legacy. In 2020, he was appointed to the Skagit Environmental Endowment Commission and asked to coordinate efforts in British Columbia and Washington state to protect the Skagit headwaters. In recognition of his efforts, Washington Wild recently bestowed upon Richard the Founder’s Award.
Richard is a proud member and leader of the Mount Vernon Kiwanis Club. He previously served on the Mount Vernon Planning Commission and is a member of the Board of Directors of Mount Vernon Public Schools Foundation and Terra-Forma Environmental Education. He has volunteered for several years in a position of leadership for Community Action, where we both serve on the Development Committee.
I know Richard to be an intelligent, objective, compassionate, energetic and highly involved member of our community. I encourage you to join me in supporting Richard for the at-large position on the Mount Vernon City Council.
