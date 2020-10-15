I am writing to express my support of Peter Browning for county commissioner, District 2.
I met Peter 14 years ago while working to connect the Public Health Department electronically to the medical providers in the community. No matter how far into the geeky weeds I got, he would patiently ask a question or draw a conclusion that cut to the important issues.
Peter listens, learns and applies what he learns.
We became friends, and I came to rely on his advice and his broad network of friends and acquaintances as my family moved to Mount Vernon seven years ago. Peter is the embodiment of the one degree of separation among people that defines Skagit County. If he does not know about an issue, he always knows and consults with people on all sides.
That network of people knows and respects that Peter arrives at his own thoughtful positions based on evidence and fact. We know that as situations and evidence changes, he can adapt.
Peter listens, asks great questions, has a diverse circle of contacts upon whom to draw and can admit when his position has evolved and why.
In this day and age, I believe we cannot ask more from an elected leader.
Duncan West
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.