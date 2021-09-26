Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Wherever else I have lived in my life, Sedro-Woolley has always been my home. I am interested in fostering good leadership here in Skagit County, and my observation is that Joe Burns has shown the leadership skills and ability to be a valuable addition to the Sedro-Woolley City Council, Ward 6.
Joe has proven he is a caring and dedicated citizen through his involvement in the local Lions Club and as a respected leader in his workplace.
He has received widespread support consistent with his commitment to building consensus and solving problems. He has pledged to listen and help find common ground to make this a good place for all of us.
I especially appreciate his interest in preserving the history of my hometown while keeping it vibrantly alive. Please elect Joe Burns for Sedro-Woolley City Council.
