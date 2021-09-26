Wherever else I have lived in my life, Sedro-Woolley has always been my home. I am interested in fostering good leadership here in Skagit County, and my observation is that Joe Burns has shown the leadership skills and ability to be a valuable addition to the Sedro-Woolley City Council, Ward 6.

Joe has proven he is a caring and dedicated citizen through his involvement in the local Lions Club and as a respected leader in his workplace.

He has received widespread support consistent with his commitment to building consensus and solving problems. He has pledged to listen and help find common ground to make this a good place for all of us.

I especially appreciate his interest in preserving the history of my hometown while keeping it vibrantly alive. Please elect Joe Burns for Sedro-Woolley City Council.

Rachel Reim-Ledbetter

Sedro-Woolley

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.