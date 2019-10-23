As a member of the Burlington City Council, I have seen firsthand that fellow Councilman Joe DeGloria always has the best interest of Burlington and its citizens in mind. His thoroughness, attention to detail and questioning of some of the city’s spending habits is exactly what Burlington needs to thrive.
Burlington is currently running a deficit by spending more than it brings in. Joe recognizes how important it is for the city to spend funds both wisely and in the best interest of the community. He believes we need politicians who realize the negative impact a tax increase would have on our citizens.
It takes a true leader to question and take on an incumbent administration. Joe DeGloria is that leader. He will bring the sensible and responsible leadership Burlington needs to make sure our city is thriving and spending within its means.
Join me in voting Joe DeGloria for the next mayor of Burlington.
James Stavig
Burlington
