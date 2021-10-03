Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The right to vote is the foundation of democracy. Although most people today take their ability to vote for granted, it certainly has not always been this way. When our country was founded, only White men who owned property were allowed to vote.
There is a long history of struggle for various groups to achieve the right to vote. People have had to fight long and hard to be counted as equal citizens. It has taken four amendments to the Constitution to achieve voting rights for the vast majority of Americans. Today the right to vote is again under attack by those who do not believe in democratic ideals.
Unfortunately, many Americans are apathetic about voting. Yet we should think of the things that have been accomplished by people who haven't been afraid to struggle on behalf of the common good. We have labor laws that establish safe working conditions, 40-hour work weeks, minimum wages and much more. We have roads, bridges and interstate freeways. We have electricity for all of the country, clean water standards, food safety regulations. We have public schools, libraries and parks. We have Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. All of these things have been accomplished because people organized, expressed their views and voted for politicians who worked on their behalf.
While much needs to be accomplished, we need to remember and appreciate those whose work before us has improved our lives dramatically.
People often ignore the importance of voting in local elections. This is a mistake because what happens on the local level affects our lives profoundly. If you need help understanding the issues and the various people running for office, it helps to read the local newspaper, the voters pamphlet or the nonpartisan League of Women Voters information.
Democracy is hard to win, but easy to lose. Your vote matters.
