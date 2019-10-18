I am writing this letter in support of our current mayor, Jill Boudreau.
In my short time as a city of Mount Vernon council member, I have known her to be a genuine leader who continues to maintain a united and integrated community.
She has dreams and goals to carry out major projects that include the city library, public parking and low-income housing. Each of these projects is critical for residents of our community.
In the upcoming Nov. 5 election, I strongly urge the citizens of the city of Mount Vernon to vote for another term for incumbent Mayor Jill Boudreau.
Iris Carias
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.