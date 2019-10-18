I am writing this letter in support of our current mayor, Jill Boudreau.

In my short time as a city of Mount Vernon council member, I have known her to be a genuine leader who continues to maintain a united and integrated community.

She has dreams and goals to carry out major projects that include the city library, public parking and low-income housing. Each of these projects is critical for residents of our community.

In the upcoming Nov. 5 election, I strongly urge the citizens of the city of Mount Vernon to vote for another term for incumbent Mayor Jill Boudreau.

Iris Carias

Mount Vernon

