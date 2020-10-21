“Mary Cares” isn’t just a slogan, folks.
Homelessness, affordable housing, protecting farmland, supporting the hospital and properly funding the libraries are some of Mary Hudson’s strongest priorities.
I have known her for over 20 years, and she has been a citizen activist, a city council woman, a businesswoman and an always helpful neighbor. Attentive listening, honesty, hard work and care of all members of our community are what she brings to the table.
I hope that you will consider giving Mary Hudson your vote on Nov. 3.
Bonnie Trent
Mount Vernon
