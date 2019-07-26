I support Liz Lovelett for state senator in the 40th Legislative District.
Lovelett has done an excellent job of representing the people of the 40th, working successfully to pass legislation for local school funding; tax reform; protection for Blanchard Mountain; funding for Mount Vernon Library and Skagit Emergency Communications.
She is a person who can see the big picture, which is often daunting, like the existential threat of climate change and the challenge of homelessness. She breaks it into steps and starts writing and passing legislation for the policy changes that move us toward solutions.
Lovelett worked hard on the Anacortes Affordable Housing Strategic Plan, which was adopted unanimously by the Anacortes City Council. She and other council members championed the Anacortes Family Center by reducing impact and utility hook-up fees by up to 80% for projects such as this. The 20-unit project broke ground in 2018.
As senator for the 40th, she helped pass the strong Clean Energy bill, which requires all electric utilities in Washington to transition to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045.
Liz is a visionary who can see the steps and write the bills, find the allies and succeed in passing the legislation that moves us forward on the way to solving big problems.
Return Sen. Lovelett to the Senate in the 40th by voting before Aug. 6.
Catherine Carter
Edison
