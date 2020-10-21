Water is what sustains life on our planet. Water is what makes Skagit Valley a wonderful place to live.
I’m writing to give my support for Andrew Miller in his candidacy for Skagit PUD commissioner for District 1. Andrew is one of the hardest working people I know. He is a problem solver with a keen focus on how to arrive at best possible outcomes. He has an amazing gift of resolving conflict. What I appreciate most is his dedication to core family values.
A vote for Andrew is truly a vote toward sustainability of the water systems that give life and living to people, plants, crops and animals here in Skagit County.
Terry Gifford
Sedro-Woolley
