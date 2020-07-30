As a third-generation farmer by birth and choice, Ron Muzzall has been forced to learn to deal with the detailed hands-on workings of a farm, including financial challenges.
Ron has not only been involved in his church, but has served on the boards of numerous community and farm organizations. He has experience in dealing with financial crisis as the board of director of organizations facing extreme revenue reductions.
He understands that the state faces a financial crisis. Income taxes are not the solution but the problem. No one wants to see the budget holes filled with their hard-earned money.
I will continue to support Sen. Ron Muzzall because by using his conservative spending, pragmatic decision-making and needed practical approach, he can continue to meet the challenges at hand.
Art Fournier
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.