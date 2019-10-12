Holly Nielsen has our wholehearted support for election to the Burlington-Edison School Board. We have known Holly for the past 16 years. Our boys have grown up attending Edison Elementary and Burlington High School together.
Holly started her career as a teacher in Seattle where she was a reading and math specialist. In addition, Holly was the Lead Outreach Coordinator for homeless children in the area. Following this, she spent 15 years as the counselor at Edison Elementary. Faculty and students alike benefited from her insight and leadership skills in that position. Holly has an insider’s wealth of experience and knowledge of how our school system works. Considering that her boys are still attending Burlington schools, Holly has a vested interest in the quality of education our children receive.
Holly is the clinical manager of the Behavioral Health Unit at Skagit Valley Hospital, responsible for staffing, budgeting and making critical care decisions for patients in crisis.
She has the expertise to oversee a budget with fiscal responsibility and the insight to use taxpayers’ money wisely. We would have full confidence voting “yes” for a school bond with Holly on the School Board.
Holly Nielsen is a proven leader who believes in accountability and transparency.
Jana Bouzek
Bow
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.