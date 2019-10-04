Sedro-Woolley residents should be very concerned about Proposition 1.
Should it pass, everyone will be affected, since a larger portion of our incomes will go to the city, whether you’re a renter or a homeowner.
“Lifting the levy (tax) lid” will allow the city council to raise taxes without an upper limit every year, without voter approval.
The “levy lid” was put in place to protect the taxpayer from excessive taxation by local government.
Proposition 1 is a tax addition permanently attached to our property values, which, if passed, won’t go away, but instead becomes increasingly expensive as our property values go up every year. Proposition 1 is nothing but an attempt by a financially inept city leadership to cover overspending its budget, passing it on to the taxpayer.
Vote “no” on Proposition 1, Sedro-Woolley.
Also, I believe our best protection from this kind of excessive taxation is to elect Dennis O’Neil for Sedro-Woolley mayor. He’s opposed to Proposition 1, and wants to keep our taxes low.
With 25 years’ experience in banking and finance, he’s clearly the most qualified to control spending within the budget limit. As our mayor, Dennis O’Neil will fight for the city and taxpayer, and will listen to us and our concerns.
Vote “yes” for Dennis O’Neil for Sedro-Woolley mayor and “no” on Proposition 1.
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.