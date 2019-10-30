I am very thankful to have met Sarah Nuanes. She brings over 20 years of banking experience, managing business relationships and providing leadership skills to this position. Her business acumen is exactly what is needed at the top of city hall.
She recognizes solving the housing problem will require not just city dollars, but to get the job done is a collaborative effort. Sarah seeks alliances with the community, charitable associations and developer involvement to bring these solutions to fruition.
She, like all of us, is very aware of the homeless crisis. Her direction to solve this civic and social problem begins with these alliances. She is energetic, supportive and a great listener — skills a mayor must have to engage with the community and understand the many complex issues affecting all of us.
When I listen to Sarah address a crowd, it is apparent she is proactive in seeking commerce expansion as well as residential and commercial building projects to move forward. A breath of fresh air needs to be brought to city hall this November in Mount Vernon.
Please join me in electing a new, true leader. I urge you to vote for Sarah Nuanes for mayor.
Roger Ragusa
Mount Vernon
