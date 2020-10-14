Tom Seguine is well qualified for the position of Superior Court judge.
I have known Tom for 15 years and know of no other candidate with Tom’s range of legal experience.
Tom has handled thousands of civil and criminal cases for both the defense and plaintiff for the past 30 years before the Superior and Appellate courts.
His tenure as Skagit County district attorney gives our community a unique balance of perspective required of a judge.
A vote for Seguine ensures the integrity of the rule of law and public safety for our community.
Elect Tom Seguine for Superior Court judge.
Lane Strode
La Conner
