I would urge the citizens of Skagit County to vote for Tom Seguine for Superior Court judge.
Tom was my attorney in my case in Skagit County and I was blown away by his integrity and the hard work he did on my behalf. I will always be grateful for all of his efforts. Tom’s legal expertise and professionalism went above and beyond my expectations throughout the course of my case. He worked hard to get a result that was fair and just to me.
Tom obviously cared about me as his client, but more generally about making sure the system worked the right way. I am confident that he will bring his unique experience and professionalism as a Superior Court judge. Please vote for Tom Seguine for Superior Court judge.
Maureen Wilbur
Mount Vernon
