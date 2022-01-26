Our schools are underfunded by our state government. We want quality education for all our children. One reason we chose to live in Anacortes was due to our school district and the educational opportunities it would provide our children.

In February, we have an opportunity to renew our commitment to our students by voting for the Educational Program and Operations Levy (EPO) and a Replacement Technology and Capital Levy. The EPO allows our schools to provide our students with academic options such as advanced placement and highly capable programs, sports, art clubs and extracurricular activities along with career and technical education.

The Technology and Capital Levy will allow the district to maintain access to needed technology that has been so critical during the pandemic. We need to continue to invest in our buildings to improve and maintain their safety and longevity. Presently, our society relies on technology, and we need to prepare our children to succeed in the 21st century.

I encourage the citizens of Anacortes to continue supporting our students by voting yes for the EPO and the Technology and Capital Levy. You will be making a great investment into the future of our community.

Pardeep Brar

Anacortes

