Vote yes on Initiative 976 to keep license tabs at $30.
The politicians are being deceptive by using scare tactics getting this into law. Maintenance had nothing to do with the falling of the Skagit River bridge; it was hit by a big truck with a huge load.
By voting no, you are actually passing it into law. Please vote yes — there is a massive $3.5 billion tax surplus.
Record revenues can backfill affected programs. Read your voter pamphlet.
They get tax from gas and sales tax.
George Anderson
Burlington
