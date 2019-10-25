Vote yes on Initiative 976 to keep license tabs at $30.

The politicians are being deceptive by using scare tactics getting this into law. Maintenance had nothing to do with the falling of the Skagit River bridge; it was hit by a big truck with a huge load.

By voting no, you are actually passing it into law. Please vote yes — there is a massive $3.5 billion tax surplus.

Record revenues can backfill affected programs. Read your voter pamphlet.

They get tax from gas and sales tax.

George Anderson

Burlington

More from this section

Load comments