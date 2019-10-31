I am writing to support the re-election of Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton.
I worked for quite a few elected officials over my 36-year career in local government and find Steve to be one of the most dedicated. Over the last eight years, Steve has been the change agent that Burlington needs.
During Steve’s tenure, the quality and efficiency of Burlington’s programs and services have improved. While serving as mayor, Steve has been tested by everything from cyber attacks to drastic infrastructure failures, and each time he demonstrated sound leadership in times of crisis.
Burlington deserves four more years of consistent leadership.
Bryan Harrison
Burlington
