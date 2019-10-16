I am writing to express my support for the reelection of Jill Boudreau as mayor of Mount Vernon.
I have known Mayor Boudreau for several years and have found her to be a competent and dedicated public servant who is always sensitive to the interests of her constituents.
She is a very capable city administrator overseeing all of the services the city provides. The city staff under her leadership has always been responsive and effective in my experience. I especially appreciate that she conducts weekly coffee hours where she always seems prepared to discuss any topic that might be brought up by anyone attending. I have seen many interesting and lively discussions at these coffee hours.
She always listens to the concerns and provides appropriate explanation and follow-up when necessary. I support Mayor Boudreau’s reelection and encourage others to do so, as well.
Joyce Joyner
Mount Vernon
