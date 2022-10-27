Since an overwhelming majority of Republican and some Democratic politicians adhere to privatization as a guiding philosophy for government policy, they concoct the most imaginative reasons for gutting core services, as if it would magically create more jobs.
When Republicans want to cut taxes for the rich and pay for it by reduced spending for the poor, the sick and the unemployed, they pretend it’s job creation.
Thus the industrious rich will set the wheels in motion so that the whole society “benefits.” This right-wing idea was very popular in the 1960s.
It has been disproven throughout human history and particularly in the U.S. where poor Republicans still believe that the rich will pull them out of poverty. It doesn’t work that way.
If you’re angry at rising gas prices, blame the oil companies that want you to vote Republican to ease their regulations. These artificially high prices are an attempt to manipulate you to vote your pocketbook.
Pay attention to devious claims that our local elections may lack transparency and integrity. This message is how Republicans project blame on Democrats for having “rigged” the 2020 election. It wasn’t – despite all attempts by Republicans to do so.
Don’t be fooled. Remember, women, who voted away your rights over your bodies. Does the government belong in your bedroom? Hasn’t the loss of Roe v. Wade essentially made women government property?
The biggest issue today is saving our democracy. Don’t vote it away; tomorrow you might not even have a vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.