Since an overwhelming majority of Republican and some Democratic politicians adhere to privatization as a guiding philosophy for government policy, they concoct the most imaginative reasons for gutting core services, as if it would magically create more jobs.

When Republicans want to cut taxes for the rich and pay for it by reduced spending for the poor, the sick and the unemployed, they pretend it’s job creation.

