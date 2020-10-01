Americans who still believe in democracy can stop Donald Trump from stealing the election by voting in record numbers to boot him from office.
Trump, whose popularity has hovered around 40% throughout his presidency, knows he can’t win the honest way — by appealing to the most voters. (FiveThirtyEight)
Instead, he’s trying to suppress the vote with baseless rants about a rigged election and a $20 million legal campaign to restrict voting by young voters and voters of color. Failing that, Trump plans to contest results in swing states by asserting that only votes counted on Election Day matter. (The Atlantic)
These are the acts of a weak and desperate dictator-wannabe.
They are also predictable behavior by Trump, who has spent his life lying, cheating and stealing — to get into college, avoid the draft, cheat on his wives, default on business debts and defraud customers and contractors. (Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man)
Despite Trump’s onslaught against democracy, American citizens have the ultimate power of the vote. And that’s why Trump is so afraid of us. We can kick him out of office by such an overwhelming margin that no amount of White House whining will matter.
Organizations such as FiveThirtyEight that analyze polls give Joe Biden a 77% chance of winning the election, with a potential total of 330 electoral votes — far more than the 270 votes needed for victory.
To achieve that outcome, all who reject Trump’s anti-democratic tactics should return their completed ballots shortly after receiving them, in your community’s official ballot drop box.
We can contact like-minded friends and family in the 12 or so swing states to urge them to vote.
And we can volunteer with organizations like Vote Save America and Vote Forward to encourage swing states.
Kirk Johnson
Mount Vernon
