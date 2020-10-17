I implore all of you to quit focusing on our president's vitriol, tweets and rough ways that keep you from seeing the truth. Please do research and listen to a variety of media that are fair so you can see that our president is not the terrible president many of you have been told he is.
Biden and the Democratic Party have been hijacked by intolerant radicals who push toward socialism.
Trump was the legally elected president in 2016, but from his first day in office he was treated with derision, lied about and accused constantly by Democrats of things that were proven false, at taxpayer expense.
In spite of that, this president, with the help of a terrific cabinet, has worked hard to: Bring the economy back as high as it has ever been with record low unemployment, broker two peace deals in the Middle East, make great trade deals, achieve energy independence, bring back military preparedness, make prison and veteran care reforms, work on problems of human trafficking and drug use, work for school choice, pick excellent judges and protect the lives of unborn children.
Vote for Trump for the best future for this country.
Sharon Bakke Benson
Bow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.