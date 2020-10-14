I want to echo the letter writer who advised Skagit County voters to re-elect District 1 Commissioner Ron Wesen in Sunday’s (Oct. 11) edition because of his stance on charter government.
In addition, I’d like to suggest that voters also mark their ballots for Peter Browning for county commissioner in District 2. Both men are problem solvers as well as non-ideologues. Both understand the benefit of Skagit remaining traditionally governed as well as the serious problems associated with charter government.
During the general election in November 2018, Skagit rejected charter government by a two-thirds majority with only two of the county’s 121 precincts favoring a change. That’s a resounding statement from the voters and a good reason to re-elect Ron Wesen and elect Peter Browning. Both will follow the will of the people.
Gary Hagland
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.