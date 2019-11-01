I am asking you to consider re-electing Rich Wesen for Burlington Edison School Board member.
Rich’s involvement on the board over the years has shown sincere dedication and loyalty. I believe he is a the best candidate for this position. Please consider him for your vote. Thank you from an active member of the Burlington School District of over 18 years.
Kim Rawlins
Mount Vernon
