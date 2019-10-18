Long-time school volunteer Rich Wesen deserves your vote for Burlington-Edison School Board District 4.
Rich has decades of experience working to support our community serving on the Citizens Advisory Committee, Facilities Committee, Edison Booster Club, Back to School Fair and school board. His four children graduated from B-E schools, and his daughter teaches in Burlington.
Rich knows the importance of a solid education in today’s job market. Wesen is a local dairy farmer who has given his free time to enrich the education of our children. He is quick to help, even after his own children graduated.
I worked with Rich on the Edison Booster Club where he chaired various committees eventually serving as president. He was a liaison for parents and made everyone feel heard and included. Rich is thoughtful and actively seeks out all points of view before making decisions.
Burlington schools are changing. Schools must provide many different services to students with a variety of needs. Burlington graduates need to be prepared for a demanding world. There are many difficult and complex choices facing board members. Rich is a man of integrity who has a demonstrated personal passion and commitment. Vote Rich Wesen for school board.
Elizabeth A. Wallace
Bow
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.