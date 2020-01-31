I would like to add my support to the Burlington-Edison School District bond and levy proposals.
When my grandson began his schooling at West View Elementary, the same school my sisters and I attended, I was extremely excited. I soon became aware that little has been done to improve and enhance this building since I started as a student in 1958. It’s time to make improvements.
My career as a teacher was spent in this district teaching sixth, seventh and eighth grades — the middle grades. These years are some of the most challenging — academically, emotionally and socially for young people. I observed many changes during my career: in students, in parenting philosophies, in regulations regarding what is taught in the classroom.
One of the most positive things I observed is the recognition of the unique qualities of middle schoolers and how they differ from the other grade levels. They truly are caught in the middle.
Curriculum and leadership activities that take into account the social and emotional needs of this particular portion of our school population need to be developed. A middle school in our community can provide a place where these special young people come together to be nurtured and guided while making academic, elective, leadership and social decisions appropriate to their age.
Our middle schoolers deserve an environment where every staff member understands their needs. Their administrators need to be able to focus on them and not have to split their time managing eight other grade levels.
A specialized middle school environment will better prepare our students, academically and emotionally, to transition into high school and post-high school training, leading them to become productive members of their communities.
I urge you to vote yes.
Susan Aarstad
Burlingon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.