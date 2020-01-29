Have you been to a Burlington-Edison school choir concert lately? The growth happening in our B-EHS choir is amazing. Coming together as a community has such a positive impact on us all. Choir is just one of the many programs that will be able to continue to grow if we as a community vote yes for the replacement levy.

Burlington voters have a two-year replacement levy on the ballot. All co-curricular activities such as band, drama, debate and sports are supported by the levy money. Our children feel like they are a part of their community when they feel like they belong and can give back. The co-curricular activities are a special way for our kids to give back and bring our community together.

This levy will help B-EHS to continue to meet the needs of a diverse population, provide West View with the resources necessary for the dual-language program, pay for nurses and school counselors, and make a positive impact on class sizes.

I’m proud to be a part of the Burlington-Edison community. Please continue to support this wonderful community by voting yes for the replacement levy.

Becky Ray

Burlington

