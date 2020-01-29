Have you been to a Burlington-Edison school choir concert lately? The growth happening in our B-EHS choir is amazing. Coming together as a community has such a positive impact on us all. Choir is just one of the many programs that will be able to continue to grow if we as a community vote yes for the replacement levy.
Burlington voters have a two-year replacement levy on the ballot. All co-curricular activities such as band, drama, debate and sports are supported by the levy money. Our children feel like they are a part of their community when they feel like they belong and can give back. The co-curricular activities are a special way for our kids to give back and bring our community together.
This levy will help B-EHS to continue to meet the needs of a diverse population, provide West View with the resources necessary for the dual-language program, pay for nurses and school counselors, and make a positive impact on class sizes.
I’m proud to be a part of the Burlington-Edison community. Please continue to support this wonderful community by voting yes for the replacement levy.
Becky Ray
Burlington
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.