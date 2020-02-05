As I was completing my ballot with two yes votes for Burlington’s levy and bond, it made me think of the future I want for my grandchildren who will likely attend Burlington schools.
Burlington is a wonderful place to live, and I want what is best for our kids and community that I also grew up in.
Here are just a few reasons why I support the replacement levy that is essential for so many of the daily operations of the district: continued funding for counselors, nurses, West View’s Dual Language Program, all co-curricular activities such as band and drama, instructional assistants, curriculum, enrichment activities such as sports and so much more.
I am voting yes for the bond because I feel the need for updated safety and security improvements at all schools. As an educator, I also see the need for a new facility and advanced programming for our middle school students.
It is also time for West View to get the much needed updates it deserves. Please don’t forget to vote.
Erica Tolf
Burlington
