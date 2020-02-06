I am so grateful that there is now a measure being put forward that will provide Anacortes with an avenue for providing affordable housing. I am not a letter writer, but I feel that I need to speak out and support this ballot measure.
We have homes being built every day. But for so many, they are not affordable. Apartment vacancies are scarce and, for many, again unaffordable.
But through this ballot measure, the Anacortes Family Center will have funds to construct a building with 20 apartments. What I particularly love is that the first floor will be dedicated to a child care center.
In addition, the Anacortes Housing Authority will build three stories that will provide townhomes.
And finally, the Housing Authority is proposing to build 15-20 units on the second floor of the historic Olson Building.
As citizens of Anacortes, what will be our cost?
The sales tax will increase 1/10th of 1%. That is one penny for every $10 purchase.
I urge everyone to learn more about this opportunity, and to vote yes on the Affordable Housing Sales Tax measure.
Andrea Doll
Anacortes
