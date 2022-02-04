...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
I am a parent of students at West View Elementary and ask you to vote yes for the Burlington-Edison replacement levies. On Facebook, our favorite place to vent without consequence, I see support and frustrations; thoughtful responses and suspicion; misunderstandings and clear information. It can be difficult to wade through and determine what we’re voting for and how it affects our property taxes when there is so much opposing information.
Am I asking you to vote yes because my kids benefit firsthand from these levies? Absolutely. The levies help pay for staff, programs, technology, student support, and building repairs and maintenance that are outside of regular school funding. For those who don’t have kids in school, consider the fact that someone likely paid for you if you went through the public school system. These levies are an investment in future citizens, future voters, future workers.
It was Fred Rogers who said: “We live in a world in which we need to share responsibility. It’s easy to say ‘It’s not my child, not my community, not my world, not my problem.’ Then there are those who see the need and respond. I consider those people my heroes.”
