I am a parent of students at West View Elementary and ask you to vote yes for the Burlington-Edison replacement levies. On Facebook, our favorite place to vent without consequence, I see support and frustrations; thoughtful responses and suspicion; misunderstandings and clear information. It can be difficult to wade through and determine what we’re voting for and how it affects our property taxes when there is so much opposing information.

Am I asking you to vote yes because my kids benefit firsthand from these levies? Absolutely. The levies help pay for staff, programs, technology, student support, and building repairs and maintenance that are outside of regular school funding. For those who don’t have kids in school, consider the fact that someone likely paid for you if you went through the public school system. These levies are an investment in future citizens, future voters, future workers.

It was Fred Rogers who said: “We live in a world in which we need to share responsibility. It’s easy to say ‘It’s not my child, not my community, not my world, not my problem.’ Then there are those who see the need and respond. I consider those people my heroes.”

Won’t you be his hero?

Tricia Cisneros

Burlington

