This letter is in support of the two Conway School District levy measures on the Feb. 11 ballot.
My husband, Matt, and I are both educators and know the value and importance of a strong education. We moved to Conway 6 1/2 years ago for many reasons, one of which is the high-quality school district. Now, with both of our children in school, we’ve been able to see firsthand the benefit of this great school community.
In this election, each Conway resident has an important responsibility and opportunity to vote on these two levies, one for educational programs and operations and one for technology. Conway School District’s current EP&O and Tech Levies both expire at the end of 2020.
Historically, when Conway School District measures are put out to our voters, our supportive community steps up and votes yes. Let’s keep that long-standing tradition going and support our top-notch neighborhood school.
Levies are important in any size district, but especially small ones like ours as every dollar counts. So please join us on Feb. 11 in voting yes for both levies.
Amy Staudenraus
Conway
