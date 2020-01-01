In Anacortes, we have neighbors who sleep under tables in Washington Park, in their cars or on a friend’s couch to escape domestic violence. There are many reasons for homelessness.
One of the major causes in Anacortes is a lack of affordable housing units. Affordable means that one pays less than 1/3 of their income on housing.
We began to increase the number of affordable units of Nov. 25 with the opening of the new, four-story building at the Anacortes Family Center. By voting yes on the .1% tax on Feb. 11, we can add approximately 50 new units to the supply.
This is a one-time offer from the state. The city currently receives $41,655 a year for housing from the state. If we pass the tax the city would receive about $653,934 in funding for affordable housing programs.
There are three projects that are ready to go: a four-story building at the Anacortes Family Center, which will have child care on the ground floor and three upper floors with 20 units; a five-unit town home project on O Avenue and 19th Street, and renovation of the historic Olson building with ground-floor commercial use and second- and third-floor apartments.
By passing this measure, we can make Anacortes more wonderful than it already is.
Please vote yes with me on this ballot measure.
Susan Guterbock
Anacortes
