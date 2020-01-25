I have lived in Sedro-Woolley for about five years now. My children attend Evergreen Elementary and Cascade Middle School.
I couldn’t be more proud of the exceptional staff, teachers and administrators in our district. They go above and beyond every day to ensure student success.
The district has been diligent in seeking out advice from a facilities committee on the most important issues that need to be addressed with the levy. They have been extremely forthright about the facts. Check the “Insider” mailer for everything you need to know, including the fact that it is $2.5 million annually for six years.
It also clearly lays out a history of district bond proposals since 1983. A history that demonstrates just how expensive it is to run our schools on a day-to-day basis, and a history of where prior monies have gone. This levy will cover the bare minimum of what needs to be done and is a small price to pay for the safety and maintenance of our school buildings, not to mention the safety and security of our students.
The stressors put on our facilities due to existing overcrowding is extremely apparent and must be addressed now, or it will cost us a lot more in the future. Please join me in voting yes on Prop 1 on Feb.11.
Jessica Steele
Sedro-Woolley
